MP HC caps OBC quota at 14% in government recruitment and high education, orders release of 13% held posts

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday brought a seven-year legal battle over Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation in the state to a close, ruling that OBCs are entitled to only 14% reservation in government recruitment and higher education, rather than the 27% quota introduced by the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in 2019.

Delivering its long-awaited verdict on more than 90 petitions challenging the 2019 amendment, a double bench of Justices Anand Pathak and Vinay Saraf held that the case did not warrant an increase in OBC reservation from 14% to 27%. The court also directed recruitment agencies to fill posts kept on hold under the disputed 87:13 formula, bringing relief to candidates who have waited years for appointments.

In its 159-page order, the bench observed that the available data on higher education and public services indicated that OBCs were adequately represented under Article 16(4) of the Constitution.

“This case is not about grant of reservation but the extent of reservation,” the court observed, holding that OBCs were entitled to 14% reservation but that the case for increasing it to 27% had not been established.

Citing the Supreme Court’s rulings in Indra Sawhney and Jaishri Laxmanrao Patil, the bench said no extraordinary circumstances or emergent situations had been demonstrated to justify exceeding the 50% reservation ceiling. It, therefore, held that OBC reservation in public services and higher education would remain at 14%.