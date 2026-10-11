Bhopal’s COVID-19 victims’ ashes, bone remains immersed in Triveni Sangam after 5.5 years

BHOPAL: Ash and bone remnants of the cremated bodies of COVID-19 patients, which had been awaiting immersion in rivers for the last 5.5 years at Bhopal’s Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat (cremation ground), were reportedly immersed in the Triveni Sangam (confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers) on Saturday.

Ashes and bone remnants of at least 38 bodies, which included around 18 financially weak individuals who were cremated over a year and a half, besides around 20 persons who died during the killer second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2021, had been awaiting immersion, as their family members did not come forward to take them for immersion in rivers considered sacred to Hindus.

“Finally, on the penultimate day of the Pitra/Shradha Paksh (the fortnight dedicated in Hinduism to ancestors) on Friday, a van carrying the ashes and bone remains of the 38 dead was dispatched by the cremation ground’s management committee, the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat Samiti, to sacred Prayagraj, where the ashes and bone remains were immersed in the sacred trinity of rivers,” Mamtesh Sharma, the secretary of the committee, told TNIE on Sunday.

The ritual termed Asthi Visarjan (immersion of bone fragments and ashes) in Hinduism acts as a symbolic moment of closure for the bereaved family, returning the physical elements of the body to nature, while for the deceased, it is seen as the process that helps release the physical body and assists the soul on its journey to liberation (Moksha).