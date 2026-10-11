MP government, Congress to move SC against HC order scrapping 27% OBC quota

The Madhya Pradesh government and the opposition Congress are preparing to challenge the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s order striking down the 27 per cent Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation in government jobs and higher education, setting the stage for a fresh legal battle over the quota in the Supreme Court.

The move comes two days after the High Court, on Friday (October 9), ruled that OBCs were entitled to 14 per cent reservation, rather than the 27 per cent quota introduced by the then Kamal Nath-led Congress government in 2019. The verdict brought a seven-year legal battle involving more than 90 petitions to a crucial turning point.

On Saturday, state Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel said the Mohan Yadav government would approach the Supreme Court after examining the High Court’s 159-page order.

“The state government will approach the SC on the issue and present its case firmly. Our government has previously presented its case before the court with full accountability, and it will continue to fight this battle responsibly in the future as well,” Patel said.

Hours later, state Congress president Jitu Patwari announced that his party, too, would move the Supreme Court, promising a strong legal challenge to protect the interests of the OBC community.