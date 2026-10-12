Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joins tribals protest, seeks action against forest officials

He alleged that homes in which the families had lived for years had been demolished, crops trampled and wells filled up. Describing the affected families as BJP voters, he suggested that the action could be an attempt to defame the party and the state government.

“I will speak to the chief minister and ensure justice for the affected families. Those who have rendered poor tribals homeless will not be spared. Maybe its aimed at defaming the CM also,” he said.

Chouhan also spoke to Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal and state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, apprising them of the incident and seeking intervention.

According to informed sources, Chouhan had spoken to district administration officials several months ago, asking them not to proceed with the demolition of tribal homes.

Kosmi village falls within Chouhan's Vidisha parliamentary constituency as well as the Budhni Assembly segment, which he represented before entering the Union Cabinet.

Official sources said reports of extensive tree felling had emerged from Kosmi and adjoining forest areas after the monsoon weakened. The demolitions were reportedly part of efforts to remove encroachments from forest land.