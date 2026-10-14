Madhya Pradesh study finds common krait bites during sleep account for nearly 52% of snakebite deaths

BHOPAL: In rural Madhya Pradesh, the common krait, a venomous snake whose bite can be relatively painless, has emerged as a particularly deadly threat to people sleeping indoors.
A field-based study by six frontline personnel of the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has uncovered these and other patterns in 1,261 snakebite cases documented across approximately 280 villages in six ranges of the South Panna Forest Division.
The findings point to a public health challenge shaped not only by venomous snakes, but also by sleeping conditions, household environments and delays in reaching medical care.
Titled Beyond the Bite: Understanding Snakebite, Saving Lives, the study recorded 162 deaths, while 1,065 victims recovered fully and 34 survived with disabilities. Among the deaths, 84, nearly 52 per cent, followed bites sustained during sleep. 97 deaths were associated with bites inside rooms.
Children were especially vulnerable. Among 73 surveyed victims aged 14 or younger, 32 died. Of the 25 children bitten while sleeping, 20 died. The prominence of the common krait in these incidents raises concern because its bite may not wake the victim, delaying recognition of potentially fatal envenomation.
The monsoon accounted for 72.5 per cent of recorded incidents. The study also found distinct exposure patterns: women were more frequently bitten indoors and during household activities, while men were more commonly bitten in agricultural fields or while walking. The findings suggest that snakebite prevention must extend beyond outdoor vigilance to include safer sleeping arrangements and household-level precautions.
Treatment delays emerged as another warning sign. Of the 1,261 victims, 840,or 66.6 per cent, initially approached traditional healers rather than medical facilities. The median time to reach a hospital was three hours for those who first visited a healer, compared with one hour for those who sought hospital care directly.
Among victims reportedly bitten by three major medically important snake species for whom hospital arrival times were available, the recorded death proportion was 12.9 per cent among those reaching hospital within an hour, against 46.2 per cent among those arriving after more than four hours.
While these observational findings cannot establish causation, they underline the importance of prompt medical assessment and treatment. Distance from facilities equipped to provide antivenom also influenced families’ treatment choices.
Drawing on interviews with survivors and bereaved families, field observations documented cases in which bites went unnoticed until morning, transport difficulties prolonged journeys and neighbours or forest personnel helped victims reach medical care. The researchers also examined possible links between indoor bites, grain stored near sleeping areas, rodent activity and household surroundings.
The report recommends a community-centred prevention strategy: a “Safe Sleep” campaign, raised sleeping arrangements, properly tucked mosquito nets, improved grain storage, household sanitation, torches and protective footwear. It also calls for village-level emergency response systems, stronger referral networks and engagement with traditional healers to encourage immediate hospital referrals.
The research was conducted under Aranya Anveshan (अरण्य अन्वेषण), a field-research initiative of the South Panna Forest Division supported by the Green India Mission. The investigators, Veerendra Patel, Ranjana Nagar, Udaybhan Singh, Sachendra Mohan, Mahendra Agrahari and Raju Ahirwar, used their frontline experience to examine a problem at the intersection of human safety and wildlife coexistence.
The Division has also conducted snakebite awareness activities through nature camps, village-level programmes and educational games, including Sarplok, introduced in 2026. Mosquito nets and torches have been distributed among thousands of villagers as part of broader awareness efforts.
The study is based on documented cases in the surveyed region, not a population-wide estimate of snakebite fatality risk. Yet its central message is clear: preventing deaths requires more than avoiding snakes. Safer homes, informed communities, rapid transport and timely medical treatment can all be critical. In villages where a bite may pass unnoticed through the night, the difference between life and death may begin with recognising the danger, and knowing where to go.