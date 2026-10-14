Madhya Pradesh study finds common krait bites during sleep account for nearly 52% of snakebite deaths

BHOPAL: In rural Madhya Pradesh, the common krait, a venomous snake whose bite can be relatively painless, has emerged as a particularly deadly threat to people sleeping indoors.

A field-based study by six frontline personnel of the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has uncovered these and other patterns in 1,261 snakebite cases documented across approximately 280 villages in six ranges of the South Panna Forest Division.

The findings point to a public health challenge shaped not only by venomous snakes, but also by sleeping conditions, household environments and delays in reaching medical care.

Titled Beyond the Bite: Understanding Snakebite, Saving Lives, the study recorded 162 deaths, while 1,065 victims recovered fully and 34 survived with disabilities. Among the deaths, 84, nearly 52 per cent, followed bites sustained during sleep. 97 deaths were associated with bites inside rooms.

Children were especially vulnerable. Among 73 surveyed victims aged 14 or younger, 32 died. Of the 25 children bitten while sleeping, 20 died. The prominence of the common krait in these incidents raises concern because its bite may not wake the victim, delaying recognition of potentially fatal envenomation.

The monsoon accounted for 72.5 per cent of recorded incidents. The study also found distinct exposure patterns: women were more frequently bitten indoors and during household activities, while men were more commonly bitten in agricultural fields or while walking. The findings suggest that snakebite prevention must extend beyond outdoor vigilance to include safer sleeping arrangements and household-level precautions.