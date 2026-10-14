MP cop under Lokayukta scanner as searches reveal assets worth Rs 29.73 crore

BHOPAL: A Madhya Pradesh Police head constable posted at the Police Training College (PTC) in Indore has turned out to be a man of crores.

Currently posted at the Police Training College in Indore, Khan has come under the scanner of the state’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE), after searches at 15 premises linked to him in Indore and Dewas districts unearthed assets with an estimated market value of over Rs 29.73 crore.

The searches, conducted at premises linked to head constable Feroz Khan, have so far revealed 33 immovable properties, documents relating to nine vehicles, and 21 bank accounts held in the names of Khan, his family members and close associates.

According to sources associated with the investigation, Khan’s income from his salary has been estimated at around Rs 75 lakh, while his total income from all known sources has been assessed at Rs 1.93 crore. Against this, investigators have found that approximately Rs 12.96 crore was spent on movable and immovable assets, leaving a gap of around Rs 11.02 crore between his expenditure and income from known sources.

The alleged disproportionate expenditure is approximately 568% higher than his income from known sources, the sources said.

33 Properties Unearthed