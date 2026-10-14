MP cop under Lokayukta scanner as searches reveal assets worth Rs 29.73 crore

BHOPAL: A Madhya Pradesh Police head constable posted at the Police Training College (PTC) in Indore has turned out to be a man of crores.
Currently posted at the Police Training College in Indore, Khan has come under the scanner of the state’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE), after searches at 15 premises linked to him in Indore and Dewas districts unearthed assets with an estimated market value of over Rs 29.73 crore.
The searches, conducted at premises linked to head constable Feroz Khan, have so far revealed 33 immovable properties, documents relating to nine vehicles, and 21 bank accounts held in the names of Khan, his family members and close associates.
According to sources associated with the investigation, Khan’s income from his salary has been estimated at around Rs 75 lakh, while his total income from all known sources has been assessed at Rs 1.93 crore. Against this, investigators have found that approximately Rs 12.96 crore was spent on movable and immovable assets, leaving a gap of around Rs 11.02 crore between his expenditure and income from known sources.
The alleged disproportionate expenditure is approximately 568% higher than his income from known sources, the sources said.
33 Properties Unearthed
Investigators have identified 33 immovable properties held in the names of Khan, his wife, his mother, and close associate Roshni Verma, besides properties linked to Sahil Trading Company and others suspected to have been held benami. The expenditure on acquiring these properties is estimated at over Rs 11.57 crore, while their current market value has been assessed at more than Rs 29.73 crore.
The investigation has also revealed a registered agreement concerning approximately 21.75 bighas of agricultural land, executed in the name of Roshni Verma, an acquaintance of Khan, with the applicant’s father. The circumstances surrounding the transaction are being examined.
During the searches, documents relating to around nine vehicles, including trucks, cars, a Mahindra Scorpio, scooters, and motorcycles, were seized from the residences of the persons under investigation.
Investigators have also identified approximately 21 bank accounts held in the names of Khan, his family members, and close associates at banks in Indore, Ujjain, and Dewas. Details of the accounts operated by the accused and their associated companies and firms are being obtained, while withdrawals from the identified accounts have been frozen, sources said.
The investigation has brought five business entities linked to the persons under scrutiny to the fore: Sahil Trading Company, Royal Green Real Estate, Roshni Sales and Service, Maharaja Real Estate, and Black Hornet. Investigators are examining their financial transactions and bank records to establish the sources of funds used for property acquisitions.
Searches at several locations in Indore and Dewas were still underway, while proceedings at the remaining premises had been completed, according to sources.
Investigators are yet to establish the source of the funds allegedly used to acquire the properties and make substantial investments in land. Further scrutiny of bank transactions, business records, and property documents is expected to help investigators determine the extent of the alleged disproportionate assets.
Meanwhile, informed sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, claim that Khan, who until a few months ago was posted in Dewas district, may well have had a nexus with the liquor mafia, and that the money generated from this collusion was invested in land.