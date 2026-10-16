12-year-old Bhopal tribal girl found murdered in house ruins; man detained

BHOPAL: A 12-year-old tribal girl was found brutally murdered in the ruins of an old house in the Bairagarh area on Bhopal’s outskirts on Friday. The circumstantial evidence gathered from the spot raised a strong possibility of the girl having been sexually assaulted and then brutally murdered.

A 23-year-old man, Moin Beg, who had accompanied the girl to the ruins near the railway track for rag-picking, has been detained for questioning, police sources privy to the probe said.

The detained man has confessed to the brutality against the girl.

“The detained man is known to the girl’s family and has been spotted moving with the girl in CCTV grabs also,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Bhopal Zone IV) Adarsh Kant Shukla said.

The 12-year-old girl was found dead, with her clothes in disarray, inside the ruins of an old house on Friday morning. The body was spotted by another rag-picking girl, who identified it and immediately informed the deceased girl’s family.

Unable to find their daughter on Thursday evening, the tribal family had informed the local police about it on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to police sources privy to the ongoing probe, the detained man has confessed to smothering the minor.

A cloth was reportedly found stuffed in the girl’s mouth when the body was spotted in the ruins on Friday morning.