FIR registered against BJP leader for 'misbehaving' with girl at Garba event in Indore

INDORE: A First Information Report has been registered against a local BJP functionary for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl at a Garba event here, police said on Saturday.

While accused Kamal Chauhan, BJP's mandal president for Assembly constituency no 2 of Indore, has not been arrested, the party issued him a notice and sought a clarification.

The alleged incident took place on October 15 in Heera Nagar police station area, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Rubina Mizwani.

Police registered a case under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act upon the 15-year-old girl's complaint, the ACP said.

A video of the incident circulating on social media purportedly showed Chauhan approaching the girl after getting upset over something and pushing her.

The ruling party's Indore unit president Sumit Mishra issued a show-cause notice to Chauhan, stating that his conduct was inconsistent with the party's ideology and the responsibilities of his position. He would face disciplinary action if he failed to clarify his position within three days, the notice said.