Gwalior temple crash: Death toll rises to 16 as magisterial probe begins Wednesday

Probe from Wednesday

A magisterial inquiry ordered into the killer mishap will begin on Wednesday. Gwalior district collector Ruchika Chauhan has assigned it to additional district magistrate (ADM) C B Prasad, who must submit his report within seven days. Action will be taken against those found responsible once the report is ready.

Four points have been fixed for the inquiry, which include ascertaining the root cause of the accident and how the truck reached the spot, fixing the responsibility of negligent officers and employees, suggesting measures to prevent such incidents in future, besides any other points needed to complete the probe

According to official sources, the main questions are how the truck got onto the road leading to the temple, who allowed it to enter at Chinaur Ghati, and who was deployed there at the time. All government and non-government persons connected with the incident will be questioned.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports about those posted at checkpoints let the heavily loaded truck through for just Rs 200. The allegation and reports, however, are unverified. Informed sources, meanwhile, claimed the toll could have touched 60-70 had the driver not turned the steering towards the temple gate, as the queue of devotees stretched far.

Fair turns into a ghost town

The tragedy has also hit the fair around the temple. Every year, 1-1.5 lakh devotees visit on Ashtami and Navami, and traders set up shop for nine days. This time, about 70-80% shops had shut before Navami on Monday. Traders estimate business running into several lakhs of rupees (even possibly between Rs 40 and Rs 50 lakhs) has been lost in two days. Those from other districts and states were packing up and leaving, saying they had not seen such a situation even when the fair resumed after Covid.

A trader from Chhatarpur district who had come with family to run a toy stall, said people did not come to the fair at all, while a female running a shop for the first time, said the accident ruined her hopes of good business.

A woman from Bhitarwar area of Gwalior district, who too had set a shop hoping to earn money particularly on Ashthami and Navami, said she is now saddled with a debt of Rs 50,000 and does not know how she will recover. Some traders also alleged that local people demand money and assault those who refuse. They said they pay Rs 200 daily for electricity and another Rs 500 for space.

Mahant Kamal Singh Bhagat of the Shitla Mata Temple, reportedly said nothing like this had happened in the temple’s centuries-old history, and that not even 10% of the usual Navami crowd turned up. He said the temple’s strong gate had saved hundreds of lives, and that the management will meet administration and police officials to press for better arrangements.