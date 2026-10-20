Ravana finds devotees in Madhya Pradesh who pray for his blessings, mourn his death on Dussehra

BHOPAL: On the festival of Dussehra, much of India prepared to watch towering effigies of Ravana go up in flames, celebrating Lord Ram’s victory over the king of Lanka.

But in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, the festival unfolded to a different script. Here, Ravana is not merely the embodiment of evil awaiting destruction. He is a figure of faith, a revered ancestor of local traditions, a fulfiller of wishes and, in one community’s telling, a son-in-law deserving of respect even on the day of his death.

In these pockets of the state, the familiar ritual of burning Ravana reportedly gave way to worship, offerings and prayers, demonstrating how local beliefs can add unexpected dimensions to an epic whose moral symbolism is widely understood across India.

In Bhatkhedi village in Rajgarh district, the distinction was particularly striking. For generations, villagers have gathered on Vijayadashami not to set Ravana’s image alight, but to adorn and worship statues of Ravana and his brother Kumbhakarna. The practice, believed locally to date back around 150 years, has earned the village its association with Ravana.

The old statues, said by residents to have been made from mud and lime, remain objects of devotion beyond the annual festival. Villagers turn to them with requests for the fulfilment of wishes and, when rainfall is scarce, pray for rain.

Some believe that rainfall arriving on the day of worship is an answer to their appeals. With no definitive historical record establishing the statues’ origins, the tradition survives principally through community memory and faith. Residents have also called for the structures to be preserved.