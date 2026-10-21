Bhopal Diary | Global players in Indore for semiconductor event

Madhya Pradesh will host the Semiconductor Summit-2026 at Indore’s Brilliant Convention Centre on October 23–24, aiming to position the state as a major semiconductor hub. CM Mohan Yadav will outline the state’s vision for the sector at the inaugural session. The two-day event will bring together domestic and international companies, investors, researchers and startups to explore opportunities in chip design, manufacturing, advanced packaging and testing. Featuring eight panel discussions, five roundtables and an exhibition with over 50 companies, the summit will promote investment, innovation and industry-academia collaboration.
No ghar wapsi for those who toppled Nath govt
Congress has shut the door on homecoming for leaders who helped topple the Kamal Nath government in 2020. Delivering a message at a workers’ convention in Gwalior East recently, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari said those responsible for bringing down the elected Congress government would not be taken back into the party. While the Congress is open to welcoming back leaders committed to its ideology and policies, Patwari stressed that the process would require approval from the local district president. Ghar wapsi may be possible for loyalists, but not those who helped bring down Nath’s government.
‘Donkey’ gaffe puts BJP MLA in a difficult spot
A protest over 27% OBC reservation has handed the opposition a political punchline in Madhya Pradesh. The second time BJP MLA from the Shivpuri seat of northern MP, Devendra Jain, recently found himself at the centre of a viral exchange after asking an OBC leader, “Am I a donkey?” The reply came without hesitation: “Yes, you are!”—triggering applause from protesters. The October 16 episode has turned into an embarrassment for the ruling party, with the reservation row already fuelling discontent after the MP HC struck down on October 9, the 27% OBC quota law. For the Opposition, the clip is ammunition; for the BJP, a distraction.
Anuraag Singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com