Bhopal Diary | Global players in Indore for semiconductor event

No ghar wapsi for those who toppled Nath govt

Congress has shut the door on homecoming for leaders who helped topple the Kamal Nath government in 2020. Delivering a message at a workers’ convention in Gwalior East recently, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari said those responsible for bringing down the elected Congress government would not be taken back into the party. While the Congress is open to welcoming back leaders committed to its ideology and policies, Patwari stressed that the process would require approval from the local district president. Ghar wapsi may be possible for loyalists, but not those who helped bring down Nath’s government.