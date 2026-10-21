MP CM Mohan Yadav announces equal split of Rs 1 crore ex-gratia between kin of police personnel killed on duty

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday announced that the Rs 1 crore ex-gratia paid to the family of a police personnel who dies in the line of duty will be divided equally between the martyr’s widow and parents.

Speaking at the state-level Police Commemoration Day event in Bhopal, Yadav said the government had taken several steps for the welfare of police personnel and their families. “It has been decided that the Rs 1 crore ex-gratia amount will be divided equally, with 50 per cent going to the wife and 50 per cent to the elderly parents,” he said.

He added that the government was also focusing on fresh recruitment and promotions, and on providing all necessary facilities to the force.

Addressing the gathering, Director General of Police Kailash Makwana said the Madhya Pradesh Police had a glorious history, with its officers serving across the country, from Kashmir to Tamil Nadu and from Goa to Nagaland. “This year, nine Madhya Pradesh Police personnel and officers laid down their lives in the line of duty,” he said.

Calling Naxalism one of the biggest challenges to India’s internal security for decades, the DGP said 38 Madhya Pradesh Police personnel and 58 civilians had lost their lives in Naxal attacks over the last three decades. The force had prepared a comprehensive action plan to eliminate the menace at its roots, he said.

The year 2025 was particularly significant, Makwana said. Operations continued even through the monsoon, and the state recorded its highest-ever number of encounters and surrenders in a single year. A record 110 police officers and personnel were also given out-of-turn promotions in 2025.

The DGP said cybercrime, narcotics, and the problems arising from digital platforms and social media had emerged as new concerns for the police. The force, he said, was fully prepared to tackle them with advanced technology and training. Public awareness campaigns such as “Nasha Se Doori Hai Zaroori” and “Safe Click” have been launched.

He added that the state government had so far filled more than 18,000 vacant posts, and that preparations for security arrangements for the Ujjain Simhastha 2028 were moving rapidly, with special emphasis on technology.