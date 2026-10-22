IAS officer’s killing: SIT constituted to probe murder following CM Mohan Yadav’s directions

BHOPAL: A five-strong special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the high-profile September 30 killing of retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rakesh Agrawal.

The SIT headed by AIG (state PHQ) Umesh Tiwari was constituted by the Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday evening, just a few hours after the office bearers of MP IAS Officers’ Association led by its president and state’s additional chief secretary (ACS) Manu Srivastava met the state’s CM Dr Mohan Yadav.

The delegation of the MP IAS Officers Association had urged the CM (who is also the state’s home minister) to ensure a fair, independent, and time-bound investigation into the murder of retired IAS officer.

In the memorandum submitted to the CM, the Association stated that the incident had caused deep concern throughout the administrative community and the society at large.