MP ULBs under scanner over huge price differences in purchases; ACS warns officials of action

BHOPAL: Glaring discrepancies in procurement costs by urban local bodies (ULBs) across Madhya Pradesh have come under scrutiny, with officials flagging wide variations in the prices paid for identical items, including garbage vehicles, disinfectants, GI poles and LED bulbs.

A ULB purchased a garbage vehicle for Rs 2 lakh, while another bought the same vehicle, inclusive of four dustbins, for Rs 6 lakh. Similarly, a Nagar Parishad in western Madhya Pradesh procured phenolic disinfectant, commonly known as phenyl, at Rs 5 per litre, while another ULB elsewhere in the state reportedly paid Rs 33,500 for it.

The discrepancies also extend to lighting equipment. One ULB purchased a 60-watt LED bulb for Rs 306, while the same item was bought by a ULB in state capital Bhopal for Rs 11,800 per bulb.

In another instance, a Nagar Parishad in the Bundelkhand region has been continuously purchasing GI octagonal poles, spending Rs 97 lakh on them. Officials have questioned whether sufficient space is available to install such a large number of poles.

These anomalies in purchases made by various ULBs over the past three years were flagged by senior officials of the Urban Development and Housing Department at a recent meeting with representatives of various ULBs in Bhopal.

In a viral video, the bureaucratic head of the state urban development and housing department, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Sanjay Dubey, can be seen telling the officials. “You may think that you have purchased this or that and that nobody is finding out. Let me tell you that we know what you are buying, where you are buying it, in what quantities, and at what prices.”

“Do not assume that we cannot see what you are doing. We do not always have enough time to take action against every individual, but we are taking action starting this year because I have already made this clear on several occasions. So, we are showing you how we operate and what we are examining. We can identify the irregularities taking place in every urban local body. You may choose not to disclose where your revenue comes from, but I know where you are spending your money, how you are spending it, and how much improper expenditure you are making,” Dubey said in a stern message to the officials of ULBs from across the state.