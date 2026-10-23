NSG commandos conduct anti-terror mock drill at Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple ahead of 2028 Simhastha Kumbh

BHOPAL: Crack commandos of country’s elite federal counter-terrorism and contingency force – the National Security Guard (NSG) – conducted anti-terror mock drill at the world-famous Mahakal Temple in Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) on Thursday-Friday intervening night.

The counter-terror/anti-sabotage mock drill, which lasted for around three hours at the sprawling temple premises between 11 pm and 2 am, saw NSG commandos participate in the drill, which simulated a terror attack the famous temple.

As per informed sources, the area around the Neelkant and Nandi gates was cleared and the lights switched off during the three hours long critical exercise.

The drill was aimed at testing rapid response, tactical room intervention and inter-agency coordination in case of a terrorist attack at sensitive installations and locations.

The Black Cats reportedly moved between the Mansarovar area in Mahakal Lok Temple corridor and the Trinetra Control Room during the main part of the exercise.

Importantly, this was the second time in three years that the elite counter-terror commandos reportedly conducted the mock drill at the famous Shiva temple housing one of the 12 ‘jyotirlingas.’ Prior to the latest drill, the Black Cats had carried out the drill in September 2023.

The Thursday-Friday intervening night drill, particularly assumed significance, as the holy city Ujjain will host Simhastha (Kumbh) in 2028, when crores of devotees from across the globe will congregate on the banks of River Shipra in Ujjain.

Besides the mock drill at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Thursday-Friday night, the NSG commandos conducted similar drills at three sensitive locations in adjoining Indore, including the Indore Airport, historic Rajwada area in the city’s heart and the prestigious Daly College.

The latest anti-terror mock drill in Indore and Ujjain, also tested the coordination between the Black Cats, counter terrorism group (CTG) of MP Police’s anti-terror squad (ATS), local Army unit, BSF, CISF, local police force and the respective district administrations.

Prior to Indore and Ujjain, the NSG commandos had carried out similar mock drills at sensitive locations in Pune in August and New Delhi in August and September ahead of the BRICS Summit.