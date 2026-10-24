High-level probe ordered after 13 dead allegedly from spurious liquor consumption in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A high-level probe has been ordered by the Ujjain Divisional Commissioner into deaths of several persons in two villages of western Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district within a month.

The probe was ordered by Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Ashish Singh following news reports about the deaths of 13 persons, allegedly following consumption of spurious liquor in Chandana and Binjana villages of Dewas district between September 27 and October 16.

“Taking the seriousness of the matter following news reports, a thorough probe is essential. The detailed probe will cover the reasons behind the deaths over the last one month and all associated aspects. A five strong team of officials has been constituted to conduct the detailed and impartial probe and the factual report containing the findings will have to be submitted in 15 days,” the Saturday evening order signed by the Ujjain divisional commissioner mentioned.

The probe panel will be headed by Ujjain’s additional district collector Pratam Kaushik and also have on board the Mandsaur district’s additional SP Ram Snehi Mishra. The three other officials in the team are also from other districts of Ujjain division. They include a sub divisional officer police (SDOP) of Ratlam district, the deputy excise commissioner of Ujjain division and the regional director (public health and family welfare) of Ujjain.

Importantly, the latest development happened after the Dewas district administration had initially denied the reports of the deaths having happened due to consumption of spurious liquor.

The ordering of detailed high-level probe by the Ujjain divisional commissioner, also assumes importance, as it happened within a few hours after a delegation of the opposition Congress led by state party president Jitu Patwari visited one of the villages in Dewas district and met with the affected families.