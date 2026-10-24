MP’s Panna, Sidhi districts get regular rail connectivity after 80 years

BHOPAL: Nearly 80 years after the country’s independence from British Rule, the ‘Land of Diamonds’ Panna district and the ‘Land of Birbal’ Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh got regular rail connectivity on Saturday.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated on Saturday the Satna-Devendra Nagar (Panna) and Rewa-Churhat (Sidhi) railway lines.

The two leaders also virtually flagged off the Churhat-Devendra Nagar-Churhat Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train, which will begin commercial operations on Monday and run six days a week, except Sundays.

The inauguration of the two railway lines and the launch of the new train service mark a significant step towards providing long-awaited rail connectivity to key areas of Panna in the Bundelkhand region and Sidhi in the Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh.

The new MEMU train service connecting Sidhi and Panna districts (both hitherto not centrally connected with rail) will render regular train service to passengers of Churhat, Rampur Naikin and Baghwar in Sidhi district of Vindhya region and Devendra Nagar and Fulwari in Panna district of Bundelkhand region.

Among the two new rail lines inaugurated on Saturday, while the Satna-Devendra Nagar section is 53-km long, the Rewa-Churhat section is 65-km long.

The two new rail sections in Bundelkhand and Vindhya region of MP, are important components of the ambitious 541-km-long Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Singrauli (north eastern MP) rail project, which is targeted to be completed by 2028.