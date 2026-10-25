Madhya Pradesh takes action against 392 civic officials over financial irregularities

BHOPAL: As many as 392 officials and employees of urban local bodies (ULBs) across Madhya Pradesh face government action over alleged financial irregularities, with seven officials dismissed from service so far, a senior official said on Sunday. Those facing action include 135 chief municipal officers (CMOs).

Continuous artificial intelligence (AI)-based analysis of purchases made by ULBs has detected anomalies worth several crores of rupees, Additional Chief Secretary for Urban Development and Housing Sanjay Dubey said.

“While recovery proceedings have been initiated many of the officials and employees, salary increments of some others have been withheld. Some of the erring officials of the ULBs have also been demoted, while some others have been dismissed from service, after following the long process of dismissal,” Dubey said.

Dubey recently came into the spotlight after a video of him addressing ULB officials at a training programme in Bhopal in April 2026 went viral. In the video, he and other senior bureaucrats highlighted alleged irregularities in purchases made by civic bodies, giving the Opposition Congress an opportunity to attack the BJP government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

“At the time that training program was held (in April 2026), action had already been initiated against 146 officials, including the dismissal of services of seven officials. Recovery of around Rs 3 crore- Rs 4 crore had been done from the concerned staff and officials, who were found involved in the anomalies. Action was also initiated against more than 80 contractors and suppliers, who were found to be involved in irregularities in purchases/procurements by the ULBs. The process of identifying the wrong doers and acting against them is continuously going on, due to which till date action has been initiated against 392 officials and employees at various levels,” Dubey added.