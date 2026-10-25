Three killed after speeding car rams them in MP’s Dewas district

BHOPAL: Three people, including two women and an elderly man, were killed after an allegedly speeding car hit them near Dad village in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Manibai (40), Jamunabai (45) and Shankar (80). They were from Devnaliya-Junapani area.

According to police, the car’s occupants, who were from the Racecourse Road area of Indore, were on a day trip to Udaynagar. Near Dad village, the speeding vehicle went out of control and hit the three persons. One of them died on the spot, while the others were critically injured.

Locals rushed the injured woman and the elderly man to hospital, but both succumbed to their injuries during treatment. They caught the car driver, Dharmendra Jain, and handed him over to the police. Jain, who was also injured, was admitted to hospital. Police said cooking utensils meant for a picnic meal were found inside the car.

Udaynagar police station in-charge Abhinav Shukla said the bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examinations at the Bagli health centre. "The driver is in police custody, and a medical test was conducted on him as part of the investigation. A case has been registered and further inquiry is continuing."