BJP protests Kharge’s remarks against PM Modi’s father in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Monday condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s father, with party leaders passing a resolution and workers staging a protest outside the state Congress headquarters in Bhopal.

The BJP’s Core Committee, which met at Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s residence, passed a resolution condemning Kharge’s remarks. The issue was discussed in detail during the meeting, and the Congress president’s statement was strongly denounced.

Hours later, BJP national vice-president Lal Singh Arya and MLAs Rameshwar Sharma and Bhagwan Das Sabnani led party workers in a march to the state Congress headquarters.

Police deployed heavy security and erected multiple layers of metal barricades to prevent a possible clash between BJP and Congress workers. Police later used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

During the ensuing commotion, a Congress leader from Neemuch district reportedly sustained head injuries and was later hospitalised.