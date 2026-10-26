Male cheetah found injured in MP’s Morena, Tiger Strike Force probes cause

BHOPAL: A team of Madhya Pradesh’s State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) has been sent to the forests of Morena district to investigate how a 19-month-old male cheetah, born to South African female Nirva at Kuno National Park (KNP), was critically injured.
The cheetah, which had been ranging freely in the wild, was found injured by a monitoring team on Sunday and was unable to move freely on its own. It was rescued that night and taken to Kuno for medical examination and treatment.
Investigators are examining whether the cheetah was injured in an attack by humans, hit with a rod or lathi, shot with a traditional Bharmar gun, or hurt in a confrontation with a leopard. The single-shot, muzzle-loading country-made gun is reportedly used by people living near the forests where the cheetah was found.
The probe has assumed significance as the area is believed to be among the forest patches where operatives of an alleged interstate leopard-poaching racket had been active. The racket was busted in July 2026, and more than 10 people have been arrested so far. Investigations have linked the alleged racket to the killing of at least 10 leopards across Kuno Wildlife Forest Division and the Morena and Sheopur divisions. The racket is suspected to be linked to a Delhi-based wildlife NGO.
The incident has also raised concerns as at least two other free-ranging cheetahs from Kuno are currently moving in the same forest area.
In a statement on Monday, the field director of the Cheetah Project said, “The 19-months-old male cub, ranging in the wild near the Morena Territorial Forest Division, was found injured by the monitoring team on Sunday. The male cheetah was subsequently rescued in the night and brought to Kuno for medical examination and treatment. It is currently undergoing treatment and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the injuries. At this stage, all possible angles are being examined, regarding the circumstances leading to the condition of the cheetah.”
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Samita Rajora told TNIE that an extensive investigation had been launched to establish how the cheetah was seriously injured.
“Extensive probe has been initiated into the entire incident, particularly to figure out, as to how exactly was the male cheetah injured seriously. A team of the STSF is digging deep in the forests to ascertain how exactly was the male cheetah injured. Also, best veterinary treatment is being rendered to the injured cheetah at the specialised treatment facility at the KNP. By Tuesday morning, the picture will become clearer.”
Sources familiar with the investigation said an attack by a leopard appeared unlikely, while the possibility of an attack by humans was being examined.
Meanwhile, Bhopal-based wildlife activist Ajay Dubey alleged that poachers active in the area could have injured the cheetah.
“I flagged radio-collared leopard poaching, demanded action — Kuno Park failed. My fear came true, now Cheetah attacked. Accountability must be fixed. The field director of Cheetah Project and the DFO Kuno have failed to protect cheetah,” Dubey posted on social media.