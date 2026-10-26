Male cheetah found injured in MP’s Morena, Tiger Strike Force probes cause

BHOPAL: A team of Madhya Pradesh’s State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) has been sent to the forests of Morena district to investigate how a 19-month-old male cheetah, born to South African female Nirva at Kuno National Park (KNP), was critically injured.

The cheetah, which had been ranging freely in the wild, was found injured by a monitoring team on Sunday and was unable to move freely on its own. It was rescued that night and taken to Kuno for medical examination and treatment.

Investigators are examining whether the cheetah was injured in an attack by humans, hit with a rod or lathi, shot with a traditional Bharmar gun, or hurt in a confrontation with a leopard. The single-shot, muzzle-loading country-made gun is reportedly used by people living near the forests where the cheetah was found.

The probe has assumed significance as the area is believed to be among the forest patches where operatives of an alleged interstate leopard-poaching racket had been active. The racket was busted in July 2026, and more than 10 people have been arrested so far. Investigations have linked the alleged racket to the killing of at least 10 leopards across Kuno Wildlife Forest Division and the Morena and Sheopur divisions. The racket is suspected to be linked to a Delhi-based wildlife NGO.

The incident has also raised concerns as at least two other free-ranging cheetahs from Kuno are currently moving in the same forest area.