Former Bhopal newspaper owner gets 10 life terms for sexual assault of minors

A special POCSO court in Bhopal has sentenced former newspaper owner Pyare Miyan, 78, to 10 life terms for the rape and sexual assault of five minor girls. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 77.64 lakh in its judgment pronounced on Tuesday, a prosecution official said.

The sentences include eight terms of imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life and two life terms, all to run concurrently. His accomplice, Rabia Bi, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the official added.

The sentences pronounced under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) include eight terms of imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life and two terms of life imprisonment. All the sentences will run concurrently.

The court also sentenced his accomplice, Rabia Bi, to 20 years in prison, the official said.

According to the prosecution, Miyan (78) had been targeting girls since 2014. He would lure them with the promise of a job at his home for Rs 10,000 per month and would then sexually assault and rape them.