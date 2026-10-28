Three men assaulted over suspected cattle theft in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh

BHOPAL: Three men were allegedly tied up with ropes and beaten with sticks by a group of men on suspicion of cattle theft in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district on Monday.

Videos of the incident show the three men being tied up and beaten by the group, which accused them of stealing cattle.

According to one of the injured men, Hasan Qureshi, “We were taking buffaloes from Damoh to a cowshed in Sagar district with all required documents. Suddenly a group of men, alleging that we were indulging in buffalo theft started hurling stones at the pick-up vehicle in which the buffaloes were being taken.”

“We increased the speed of the vehicle, but the group of men led by Chukta, Dipak Nema and Lucky, managed to stop the vehicle and took us out. They tied our hands and legs with ropes and assaulted us with sticks. One of them even hit one of us in the head with an axe, leaving us badly injured. They also looted us valuables, including gold chain, ring, mobile phone and cash,” alleged Hasan Qureshi.

The other injured men, who reportedly trade in buffaloes, have been identified as Abid Qureshi and Hussain Khan.

“Not only did the group of men led by Lucky, Dipak and Chutka assault us, but they left us in undergarments and forced us to chant Gau Mata ki Jai and forcibly say that we had slaughtered cow,” Hasan alleged.