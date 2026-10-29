Spurious liquor deaths: Congress spokesperson’s son arrested in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Police probing suspected spurious liquor deaths in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district have arrested the son of a Congress spokesperson, intensifying the political row over the tragedy.

Indore-based businessman Aman Kasliwal, 27, was arrested for allegedly supplying a chemical to Ajay Rathore, the alleged kingpin of the racket, Dewas Kotwali station house officer Shashikant Chaurasia said. An FIR has been registered against him under the Excise Act. Kasliwal is the son of Anand Jain Kasliwal, a state Congress spokesperson.

The family has rejected the charge. Anand Jain Kasliwal said his son was innocent and that their firm had sold 220 litres of paint thinner to a customer against a proper invoice. “How can a seller know for which purpose a buyer is purchasing any product,” he said.

Villagers claim that at least 10 people died after consuming spurious liquor in Chandana, Binjana and nearby areas between September 27 and October 16. State Congress president Jitu Patwari has put the toll at 22, with at least 40 people reportedly losing their eyesight. Most of the victims were labourers.

The district administration initially rejected the claims, saying about 10 deaths in Chandana were not caused by spurious liquor. A sub-divisional magistrate attributed the deaths to natural causes. The state government later formed a five-member committee to investigate the deaths and submit a report within 15 days.