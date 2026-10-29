Two sisters, four children die after jumping into wells in MP’s Shivpuri

BHOPAL: Two sisters and four children died after jumping into separate wells in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Wednesday, hours apart. One of the women was eight months pregnant, and her unborn child also did not survive.

Around 1 pm, Anjali Rawat, 35, jumped into a well in Goongargaon village under the Baraad police station area with her six-year-old son, Prashant. Both died.

Anjali’s husband, Dharamveer Singh Rawat, had died in a road accident about a month and a half ago. She was reportedly in deep distress following his death.

Anjali’s three daughters were with her when the incident occurred. Her eldest daughter, Monika, saved herself and her two younger sisters. She then went home and informed the family.

Later that day, Anjali’s elder sister, Sita Rawat, 40, of Sesai village under Kolaras police station, went to a field in Khonkar village with her daughters, Rakhi, 14, and Priyanka, 11, and her son, Shlok, 6.

When they had not returned by around 6 pm, relatives began searching for them. They found slippers near a well in the field and spotted a child’s body inside.

Police were alerted, and Kolaras police began recovering the bodies. By around 11 pm, Sita and all three children had been taken out of the well.

Sita’s brother-in-law, Hakam Singh, said the sisters were close and spoke frequently over the phone. The family believes Sita’s death may be linked to the shock of Anjali’s death, though her reasons remain unclear.

Baraad station in-charge Ravi Chauhan said the bodies of Anjali and Prashant were kept in the mortuary of Shivpuri district hospital. Kolaras station in-charge Jitendra Chandelia confirmed that Sita and her children’s bodies were recovered by around 11 pm.

Police are investigating the two incidents separately. The circumstances are expected to become clear after the investigations.