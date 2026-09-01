Fake IPS officer dupes six UPSC aspirants of Rs 8 lakh in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A man who allegedly posed as a 2016-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and claimed to be working with the Income Tax Department was arrested in Bhopal after fake appointment letters bearing glaring spelling mistakes exposed an alleged job fraud that reportedly cost six civil-service aspirants nearly Rs 8 lakh.

Police said the accused, identified as Rishi Kumar Yadav, 38, hailing from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Bhopal’s MP Nagar area for about four months.

He claimed to be holding an M.Tech degree from an engineering college in Jhansi only. He allegedly introduced himself as an IPS officer on deputation to the Income Tax Department and claimed to be an Assistant Investigation Officer.

His target was a group of young people preparing for the UPSC examinations.

According to MP Nagar police, Yadav met civil services aspirant Devanshu Verma at a café in Zone-2 in April. He allegedly told Devanshu and five friends that he could secure them jobs in an Income Tax investigation team for Rs 1 lakh each.

He reportedly promised an initial salary of Rs 25,000 during probation, rising to Rs 72,000 after 11 months, when the appointments would become permanent.

When some of the aspirants struggled to arrange the money, police said, Yadav allegedly encouraged them to take loans, assuring them that the repayments could be made from their future salaries.

As per the MP Nagar police, the six aspirants eventually paid him in instalments. Yadav allegedly continued demanding smaller sums for travel, food, outings and other expenses, taking the total amount to around Rs 8 lakh.