Indore water contamination: Judicial probe points to a chain of civic failures behind contaminated-water deaths

The most serious finding concerns the deaths investigated by the commission. Of the 36 fatalities examined, 24 have reportedly been directly attributed to consumption of water contaminated with sewage. In the remaining 12 cases, the inquiry could not establish a conclusive link between the deaths and the contaminated supply.

Behind those numbers lies what appears to be a preventable infrastructure failure.

According to advocates familiar with the report, the commission has identified delays in replacing an ageing water pipeline as a key factor. The process of laying a new pipeline to supply River Narmada water was also reportedly held up by delays in tendering and other administrative procedures.

The consequence was devastating. Sewage entered the drinking-water network and reached households in Bhagirathpura, triggering widespread illness and eventually a death toll that prompted judicial intervention.

The report is understood to have examined not only how the contamination occurred but also whether timely action could have prevented the crisis. Lawyers who inspected the document say the commission has concluded that administrative negligence and irresponsible conduct played a significant role.

Advocate Manish Yadav, representing PIL petitioners Mahesh Garg and Pramod Dwivedi, said the inquiry had examined the matter in considerable detail. He said around 200 pages of the report were devoted to its findings.

“Approximately eight to 10 officials have been held culpable,” Yadav said, according to the material emerging from the inquiry. The officials, he said, had been found responsible in connection with their roles and conduct leading up to the incident.

The report, however, appears to draw a line between those officials and several senior functionaries and elected representatives. According to lawyers familiar with its contents, some senior officials as well as elected members and the Mayor-in-Council have not been held culpable.