MP Cabinet clears Rs 41,000 crore development push, ratifies Rs 26,619 crore for VB-G RAM G Scheme

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a sweeping package of development measures involving around ₹41,000 crore, combining major road and infrastructure projects with an expansion of rural employment, dairy development, healthcare maintenance and higher technical education.

The decisions, taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, seek to address infrastructure bottlenecks, strengthen the rural economy and expand access to specialised higher education across the state.

At the centre of the Cabinet’s rural development agenda is the implementation of the Viksit Bharat (Rural): VB-G RAM G Viksit Bharat G RAM G Scheme, under which adult members of rural households willing to undertake unskilled manual work will now be entitled to a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in every financial year, up from the existing 100 days.

The scheme will come into effect in Madhya Pradesh from July 1, 2026, with the state government estimating expenditure of ₹3,183 crore during 2026-27 and a total outlay of ₹26,619 crore between 2026-27 and 2030-31.

The Centre and the state will share the expenditure in a 60:40 ratio, with Madhya Pradesh’s share estimated at ₹10,574 crore over the five-year period. A further ₹946 crore will be required for administrative expenditure, which will be borne by the state government.

The increase in guaranteed employment days is expected to provide an additional income cushion to rural households while creating demand for labour within villages. The government has also linked the programme more explicitly to long-term rural infrastructure, rather than treating it merely as an employment-support measure.

Under the new framework, every Gram Panchayat will prepare a Viksit Gram Panchayat Plan using GIS-based technology, PM Gati Shakti layers and Digital Public Infrastructure. These village-level plans will subsequently be integrated through a digital portal into the Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack.