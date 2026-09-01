MP Governor approves Cabinet recommendation against prosecution of Minister Vijay Shah

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel has reportedly approved the state Cabinet’s recommendation against granting sanction to prosecute senior minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks in May 2025 concerning Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

A Congress delegation reportedly met the Governor and sought reconsideration of the proposal against granting prosecution sanction, besides demanding appropriate action against the minister.

The decision was reportedly taken late Monday night, hours after the Madhya Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case had completed its investigation and that the decision on prosecution sanction rested with the Governor.

The development came as the case was heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and J. Mohana. The bench was informed that the prosecution sanction file had reached the Governor and that a decision was expected shortly. The court subsequently deferred further proceedings pending the decision of the competent authority.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, told the court that the SIT had completed its probe. An SIT officer informed the bench that the agency would file a chargesheet if prosecution sanction was granted, while a refusal would lead to a closure report.

According to highly placed official sources in Bhopal, Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal met Governor Patel at Lok Bhawan after the Governor returned to Bhopal on Monday. The Cabinet’s recommendation was subsequently placed before the Governor, who approved the proposal against granting prosecution sanction.