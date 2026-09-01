Ujjain sadhu arrested for disturbing funeral pyre, allegedly consuming burnt human remains

BHOPAL: A sadhu identified as Kali ‘Kalinanda Giri’ was arrested by police in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Tuesday for allegedly consuming part of a partially cremated human body from a burning pyre on camera and later posting the visuals on social media.

The video was reportedly filmed at Ujjain’s Chakratirth cremation ground and uploaded on the social media account of the sadhu, who identifies as a transgender person and claims to be associated with the Kinnar Akhara. It was subsequently circulated widely.

The video enraged local residents as well as Hindu seers in Ujjain, following which a complaint was reportedly submitted to the Ujjain district police by Kal Bhairav Ghat-based Hindu seer and tantrik Vishnu Nath.

Acting on the complaint, police from the Jiwajiganj police station in Ujjain arrested Kalinanda Giri and lodged a case against the sadhu under Section 301, which deals with trespassing on burial places and offering indignity to human remains.

The 1.27-minute video, shot at Ujjain’s Chakratirth Shamshan Ghat, showed Kalinanda Giri smearing her body with ash from the burning pyres. Subsequently, Kalinanda could be seen in the video announcing, “I’ll now eat human, just watch.”