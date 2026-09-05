He cleaned a river and landed a Dutch job: The Bittu Tapahi story

Bittu Tabahi, a young man from Madhya Pradesh, recently attracted widespread attention for his remarkable effort to clean the polluted Ajnar River near his hometown. This one-of-a-kind mission earned him not only the great reputation that he could establish on himself but a dream job offer from none other than the Ocean Cleanup founder-- Boyan Slat.
Concerned about the growing amount of plastic, garbage and other waste in the river, Surendra Singh Choudhri aka Bittu Tapahi decided to take action himself rather than wait for others to address the problem.
The 21-year old Bittu began cleaning the river with the help of a few friends, but continued the work largely on his own when their involvement declined. He spent a significant amount of his own money on cleaning equipment and dustbins and repeatedly entered the polluted water to remove waste. His efforts were physically demanding and reportedly caused health problems, but he remained determined to improve the condition of the river and encourage local people to keep it clean.
Videos and photographs of Bittu's work were shared widely on social media, bringing his efforts to the attention of people across India. His story was also praised publicly by industrialist Anand Mahindra, which gave him even greater visibility. What began as an individual effort by a young man in Madhya Pradesh had turned into a widely discussed example of personal initiative and environmental responsibility.
His growing online recognition eventually led to an unexpected opportunity from the Netherlands. Boyan Slat, the founder and chief executive of The Ocean Cleanup, an organisation working to tackle plastic pollution in oceans and rivers, saw Bittu's work on social media. Impressed by his determination and hands-on approach to tackling water pollution, Slat publicly invited him to join the organisation, telling him to come and work for them.
The Ocean Cleanup, founded in 2013 by Slat, a noted Dutch inventor and entrepreneur, develops technologies to tackle plastic pollution in oceans and rivers, with the aim of stopping waste from reaching the sea and removing plastic that has already accumulated in marine environments.
The organisation combines river-based systems, including its Interceptor technology, with large-scale ocean cleanup projects. Its work reflects the growing recognition that cleaning polluted rivers is an important part of addressing the global plastic crisis. This mission also connects closely with Bittu Tabahi’s grassroots efforts to clean the Ajnar River, which helped bring his work to the attention of The Ocean Cleanup’s founder.
Bittu's journey is notable because the opportunity did not arise through a conventional recruitment process. Instead, his willingness to identify a problem, take responsibility and work persistently to solve it brought his abilities to the attention of this international organisation. His story demonstrates how genuine initiative and meaningful work can create opportunities far beyond one's immediate surroundings.