He cleaned a river and landed a Dutch job: The Bittu Tapahi story

Bittu Tabahi, a young man from Madhya Pradesh, recently attracted widespread attention for his remarkable effort to clean the polluted Ajnar River near his hometown. This one-of-a-kind mission earned him not only the great reputation that he could establish on himself but a dream job offer from none other than the Ocean Cleanup founder-- Boyan Slat.

Concerned about the growing amount of plastic, garbage and other waste in the river, Surendra Singh Choudhri aka Bittu Tapahi decided to take action himself rather than wait for others to address the problem.

The 21-year old Bittu began cleaning the river with the help of a few friends, but continued the work largely on his own when their involvement declined. He spent a significant amount of his own money on cleaning equipment and dustbins and repeatedly entered the polluted water to remove waste. His efforts were physically demanding and reportedly caused health problems, but he remained determined to improve the condition of the river and encourage local people to keep it clean.

Videos and photographs of Bittu's work were shared widely on social media, bringing his efforts to the attention of people across India. His story was also praised publicly by industrialist Anand Mahindra, which gave him even greater visibility. What began as an individual effort by a young man in Madhya Pradesh had turned into a widely discussed example of personal initiative and environmental responsibility.