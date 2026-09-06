Nine dead, several hospitalised after suspected spurious liquor consumption in MP's Sagar district

BHOPAL: At least nine people have died and several others have been hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand region.

Around three dozen residents from three to four villages in Banda tehsil were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Banda from Sunday morning. More than 25 of them were later referred to Bundelkhand Medical College and the District Hospital in Sagar.

Sagar Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Devesh Pateriya confirmed the deaths and said the toll could rise. “While the deaths started increasing from Sunday morning, the first casualty was reported at the Banda Civil Hospital on Saturday evening, when a man who was brought there in gasping condition died despite sustained efforts by doctors to revive him. Though the actual cause of death can be ascertained only after autopsy of bodies, still based on the symptoms, methyl alcohol poisoning is suspected.”

He said all patients were first stabilised at the Banda Civil Hospital before being referred to higher medical centres. “Most cases are coming from three villages of Banda Tehsil, which have emerged as the hotspots. Our three teams have been camping since early morning in the three villages and door to door screening patients, only after which the arrival of affected villagers has increased at the hospital,” Dr Pateriya added.

Sagar District Collector Pratibha Pal said medical and administrative teams have been deployed in the affected villages to trace people who may have consumed the liquor.

“Medical and administration teams are camping in the affected villages of Banda tehsil and tracing the villagers, who have been affected by the consumption of poisonous/illicit liquor. We’re appealing to all the villagers who have consumed the spurious liquor over the last 24-48 hours in the concerned villages to report to our teams timely medical screening and help.”

The worst-hit villages include Nauraj, Ghoogra Khurd, Baraj and Bamura Bheda, where residents reportedly fell ill after consuming liquor on Saturday evening.

According to unconfirmed reports, five to six liquor vends near the affected villages have been closed as a precaution. Liquor samples have been sent for analysis to identify the source of the suspected spurious liquor.

Seven liquor vends in the affected areas have been sealed and orders issued for sampling of the liquor from those shops. Deathtoll may climb further.