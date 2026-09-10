MP High Court allows partial demolition of Shahi Masjid in Ujjain for Simhastha 2028 road widening

The HC observed, “There are numerous disputed questions of fact involved in the present matter, including the petitioner's capacity to file this writ petition and their locus standi. On that count as well, this Court is not required to exercise its jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India Article 226 of the Constitution of India, keeping in mind the larger public interest. It is a hard reality that with the efflux of time, the population of the city has increased. In view of the provisions of the Ujjain Development Plan, 2035, the UMC is empowered to take action by following the necessary statutory provisions.

The Corporation has already taken all necessary actions available under the law while strictly observing the principles of natural justice. Therefore, the actions of the authorities, including the Corporation and the state, cannot be considered arbitrary, unjust, unconstitutional, or violative of Articles 14, 25, 26, and 300A of the Constitution of India. Consequently, no case is made out for interference under Article 226 of the Constitution of India.”

The HC further stated, “There is no dispute that the property in question (Mosque) is a religious place and has existed for many years. There is also no dispute regarding the aspect that, on the same road, portions of the constructions of ten temples and one mosque have already been removed. Furthermore, authorities in the city of Ujjain have taken action against the construction of about 80 religious places in total. Therefore, it cannot be said that the Corporation is acting in an arbitrary manner or in violation of Article 14 Article 14 of the Constitution of India.”

The petitions were filed by Shahi Masjid Waqf Panchayat Mochiyaan through its authorised representative Ashfaq Ahmad and others, as well as Shahi Masjid Waqf Panch Mochiyaan through its president Arshan Hussain.

The petitioners claimed an interest in the religious place and said they administer the affairs of the mosque, which is registered as a Waqf property. They challenged the UMC’s decision to issue a notice for the demolition of a portion of the mosque to facilitate road widening to 15 metres.

The petitioners contended that the property in question is an ancient structure that has existed for generations. They submitted that the proposed demolition would involve a portion of the prayer hall (Jamat Khana), a 120-foot-tall minaret and the Mazhar Chouk Shahi.

The petitioners further submitted that the UMC’s action, as well as that of the state, violated their fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India.