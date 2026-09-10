Sagar Hooch tragedy: Bulldozers raze illegal properties of key accused

BHOPAL: Bulldozer is in action against the illegal properties of the key accused, who are reportedly behind the recent spurious liquor poisoning deaths of villagers in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Five structures, including houses, shops and godowns, which were built by encroaching on public land by at least three of the key accused, were demolished by the authorities in different villages of Banda and Shahgarh tehsils of Sagar district on Thursday.

Out of the five bulldozed structures, three were built by Manish Lodhi and one each by Chandrabhan Rajput and Ashish Sahu.

While Manish Lodhi was the licensed liquor vend contractor in Barethi village, whose network has been found to have been used to supply the spurious liquor, Tatarwara village resident Chandrabhan Singh alias Chandu Rajput (who is considered to have influential political contacts in Sagar district) has emerged as the mastermind of the alleged racket, which prepared the spurious liquor and subsequently supplied it to residents of various villages.

The consumption of the concerned spurious liquor has till now reportedly led to the deaths of more than 25 villagers, including one of the accused, Ram Singh.

The third accused whose encroachment on public land was demolished on Thursday is also considered a crucial part of the racket.

While the alleged racket’s mastermind Chandrabhan (who is reportedly a Karni Sena leader) is among the 16 accused who have already been arrested by the police, Manish and Ashish are among the 16 others who are on the run. The Sagar district police have declared a bounty of Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 on the arrest of the absconding accused.