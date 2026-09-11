Sagar Hooch tragedy: Key accused held after police encounter

A key accused in the Madhya Pradesh spurious liquor case, which has claimed 16 lives, was arrested early Friday after an encounter with police in Sagar district, an official said.

Ravi Lakhera, 45, suffered a bullet injury to his leg during the exchange of fire, while two accomplices travelling with him on a motorcycle managed to escape, Additional Superintendent of Police Jayveer Bahdoriya said.

Police intercepted Lakhera in the Baraytha forest, around 40 km from the Sagar district headquarters, following which an exchange of fire took place, the official said.

Lakhera was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, for treatment, Bahdoriya told PTI over the phone. Police sources said his condition was stable.

Lakhera is alleged to have been involved in manufacturing spurious liquor with licensed liquor contractor Manish Lodhi, alias Yashwant Singh Lodhi. The liquor was allegedly distributed through peddlers in Sagar district.