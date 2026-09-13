Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav mocks Nehru-Gandhi family over choice of poll constituencies

BHOPAL: Six days before Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the Chhatron ki Goonj (Echo of Students) event in Indore on September 19, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday mocked the Nehru-Gandhi family over their choice of constituencies in elections.

“Be it Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi, why didn’t ever contest polls from Delhi, because voters knew them very well. They contested from constituencies, like Rae Bareli, Amethi and later even Wayanad in Kerala, but avoided contesting polls from Delhi, as people knew them very well. People say the sea came in the way, otherwise they would have even reached the Arab countries or some other place to contest elections,” Yadav said while addressing a state-level event to mark the crediting of the 40th monthly instalment under the CM Ladli Behna Yojana.

Yadav also targeted Rahul Gandhi over the upcoming Chhatron ki Goonj event in Indore on September 19.

“A leader is coming for the Jhooth ki Goonj (Resonance of Lies) in the name of speaking with students and youths. His name itself is Pappu. If his name is Pappu, he will work like Pappu. What can be done?”

The MP Chief Minister also accused Gandhi and other Congress leaders of repeatedly questioning the judiciary and armed forces.

Yadav demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologise to the people of Madhya Pradesh over the alleged failure of previous Congress governments to tackle dacoity and Naxalism.

“The BJP government has wiped out both dacoits and Naxalites from the state,” he said.