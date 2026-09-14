Madhya Pradesh's Malwa set for high-profile political visits from September 17

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh's Malwa region is set to witness a series of high-profile political visits from September 17, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi scheduled to visit the region over four days.

Bhagwat and Nabin will be in Ujjain on September 17 and 18, while Rahul Gandhi will visit Indore on September 19 for the Chhatron ki Goonj (Echoes of Students) event.

Nabin's visit will be his first to Madhya Pradesh after becoming BJP national president. He is expected to attend the lighting of 25 lakh diyas on the banks of the Kshipra river in Ujjain on September 17, marking the launch of the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public life.

Bhagwat will attend a series of RSS meetings and events during his two-day stay in Ujjain, including the Yuva Dharma Sansad at Gita Bhawan, organised by Sevagya Sansthanam.

At the Yuva Dharma Sansad, Bhagwat will address students and working professionals from across the country who have registered for the event.

Sources said Nabin is also expected to meet Bhagwat during his visit to Ujjain.