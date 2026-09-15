Ex-CM Uma Bharti renews call for total alcohol prohibition in Madhya Pradesh after Sagar hooch tragedy

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti has renewed her call for a total ban on alcohol in the state, in the wake of the recent deaths due to spurious liquor in villages of Sagar district’s Banda area.

Deeply pained by deaths, Bharti, a former Union Minister and one of the most prominent faces of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Movement, hit out at the local public representatives, spanning from the village sarpanch to the MLAs and MP, for failing to prevent the making and sale of illicit and spurious liquor.

“Till the time the local public representatives, spanning from the village sarpanch to the MLA and MP don’t perform their duties sincerely, spurious and illicit liquor menace cannot be stopped. What were the public representatives doing? Why were they silent on the issue. All public representatives till the MLAs and MP, need to be questioned as to whether they knew about the making and sale of spurious liquor in the villages. If they knew about it, they need to tell the people, whether they informed about to the district police superintendent or not,” Bharti told journalists after meeting CM Dr Mohan Yadav at her residence in Bhopal on Monday.

Bharti’s candid remarks about the local representatives’ apathy to the illicit/spurious liquor menace assume particular significance, as seven out of the eight MLAs in Sagar district are BJP legislators, while two MPs (Sagar and Damoh MP) too are from the BJP only. Importantly, Bharti also hails from the same Bundelkhand region, which houses Sagar district.

On the issue of ongoing bulldozing of illegal properties and encroachments of the liquor tragedy accused and aides in Sagar district, Bharti questioned, “Such illegal properties weren’t built in two days, they would’ve come up in five to seven years, what were the officials posted there doing when these illegal structures were being built. While razing those properties, action should also be ensured against the officials under whose postings those illegal buildings and structures were allowed to be built.”