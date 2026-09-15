‘Ready for alliance with all’: Owaisi seeks Opposition unity to stop BJP’s third term in UP

BHOPAL: With less than six months to go for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made an open offer to opposition parties to forge an alliance aimed at preventing the BJP from returning to power for a third consecutive term in the politically crucial state.

“We’re committed to making all possible efforts to stop the BJP from coming to power in UP for the third time,” Owaisi told reporters in Bhopal on Tuesday.

“We will make earnest efforts to ensure that there is an alliance which can stop the BJP from coming to power for the third time. We’re ready for alliance with all those parties who think on similar lines in UP,” he said.

Owaisi said AIMIM had made a similar proposal to opposition parties in Bihar, where it had sought six seats, but the offer was not accepted.

“We had made similar appeal in Bihar, I had given it in writing that all AIMIM wanted was six seats in Bihar. But our proposal wasn’t accepted,” he said.

He also referred to the defection of four AIMIM MLAs to the RJD, saying the party had nevertheless renewed its appeal for an opposition alliance.

“We made the appeal in Bihar, despite the fact that four of our MLAs in Bihar, had been made to defect to another party (RJD). I salute the people of Bihar’s Seemanchal region, who helped us those seats again. Still we’re making an open offer (to opposition parties) in UP for an alliance to stop the BJP from coming to power again,” Owaisi said.