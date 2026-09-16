Madhya Pradesh tightens crackdown on illegal ahatas, liquor overpricing

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister Jagdish Devda has directed officials to intensify the crackdown on illegal drinking ahatas, illicit liquor and overcharging at liquor shops across the state.

At a review meeting of the Excise Department on Tuesday, Devda directed officials to immediately shut down illegally operated ahatas, where liquor is consumed around or near licensed shops despite such establishments being prohibited under the state’s excise policy.

The directive comes after the recent spurious liquor tragedy in Sagar district. Devda warned that officials and licensees found responsible for violations could face criminal cases and strict legal action.

Devda also called for tighter surveillance of the liquor supply chain, from production and storage to sale, particularly at units suspected of involvement in illicit liquor.

Officials were directed to monitor habitual excise offenders and register cases under the Excise Act wherever necessary. Better coordination with the police and a stronger departmental intelligence network were also stressed to detect illegal liquor operations.

Devda directed officials to immediately investigate complaints of liquor being sold above the government-prescribed price and take strict action against those violating the rules.

He also ordered the department to introduce a toll-free number for citizens to report illegal activities.

The meeting also reviewed restrictions on liquor sales near religious places and in designated sacred urban areas. Referring to complaints from Mandsaur, Jabalpur and Narmadapuram, Devda directed officials to ensure strict compliance with the ban.