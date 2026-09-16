'When will you launch it’: Owaisi dares BJP MLA over ‘missile’ remark on Bhopal’s Qazi Camp

BHOPAL: A war of words broke out between AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma in Madhya Pradesh over Sharma’s controversial “missile” remark linked to Qazi Camp in Bhopal.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday, Owaisi challenged Sharma over remarks he allegedly made at a Matki Phod event in Karond on September 6. Owaisi said he was ready to stand at Qazi Camp if Sharma intended to target the locality.

"Listen, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma, if you are truly your mother's son, tell me when you will launch it? I will come and stand all alone at Qazi Camp. I am ready to be martyred; I am ready to die! But I am not someone who will bow his head before people like you," Owaisi said in a video statement released by the AIMIM on social media platform X.

Owaisi also referred to the area’s association with the freedom movement and named several Muslim figures whom he described as freedom fighters.

"Listen to what Qazi Camp is, Rameshwar Sharma. Who were the freedom fighters (Mujahideen-e-Azadi)? Qazi Syed Abid Ali, Wajid Ali Husaini—who were they? Khan Shahadat Ali Khan, Fazil Mohammad Khan, Adil Khan, Sheikh Ramzan, Sadat Khan, Risaldar Wali Shah?" Owaisi questioned.

Owaisi also criticised the BJP government’s handling of tensions with Pakistan.

"When there was conflict with Pakistan, Trump called your leadership, and you stopped! You should have launched another 8 to 10 BrahMos missiles there. Instead, you want to talk about launching them here? You cannot do anything of that sort," Owaisi remarked.