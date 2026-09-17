Four years of Project Cheetah: Gandhi Sagar awaits fourth African cheetah, Durgavati awaits first

BHOPAL: As Project Cheetah completes four years on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh's Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary is awaiting the arrival of a fourth African cheetah, with a South African female or a younger Botswana female likely to be translocated from Kuno National Park in the coming days.

The choice is between six-year-old South African female Nirwa and one of the younger Botswana females, aged around three years, a senior Madhya Pradesh Forest Department official told TNIE on the sidelines of a Cheetah Chaupal programme for schoolchildren at Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal.

"It will either be Nirwa, which is aged around six years, or else one of the Botswana females, who are aged around three years, which will soon be translocated from the Kuno National Park to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary," the official said.

"It is still not decided, but a female cheetah will be sent to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary soon. The female cheetah translocation was earlier planned for Thursday, but it has now been postponed for a few days," the official added.

Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, spread across Mandsaur and Neemuch districts in western Madhya Pradesh and bordering Rajasthan, currently houses three South African cheetahs in two separate enclosures.

Young South African males Prabhas and Pawak were shifted from Kuno National Park to Gandhi Sagar on April 20, 2025, and released into one of the large soft-release enclosures. South African female Dheera was subsequently translocated to another enclosure, around eight km away, in September 2025.