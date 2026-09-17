MP's Ujjain lights 33.27 lakh diyas for PM Modi’s birthday

BHOPAL: Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh lit a record 33.27 lakh diyas on Thursday evening to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday and the launch of the BJP’s month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

While 3.55 crore diyas were lit simultaneously across Madhya Pradesh, Ujjain, the home city of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, alone lit 33.27 lakh diyas, reportedly creating a world record.

The Shipra riverfront was illuminated with diyas in the presence of BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The diyas also illuminated the Mahakal Lok temple corridor.

Nabin and Yadav, accompanied by state BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal and the party’s MP in-charge Mahendra Singh, participated in the Shipra Aarti and offered prayers for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Madhya Pradesh.

As a siren sounded at the Shipra ghats, the Ashirwad Ka Diya was lit, followed by the simultaneous lighting of diyas by the dignitaries, more than 25,000 volunteers, devotees and citizens.