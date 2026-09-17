Nitin Nabin says Opposition is ‘restless’ without power, takes swipe at Rahul over youth outreach

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday took a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's upcoming 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore, questioning the Congress' record on providing loans to young people.

Speaking at a Madhya Pradesh government programme to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and his 25 years as an elected representative, Nabin said some people were now talking about the youth but had never thought of providing them loans for development.

"People are talking about youths these days. During your time, did you ever think of giving loans to 57 crore youths," he said, in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi's programme.

Nabin also accused the Opposition of being "restless" because of India's development under the Modi government and alleged that its leaders were unable to see a path to power.

He criticised Opposition parties for questioning BJP programmes such as 'Seva Diwas', 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' and 'Ashirwad ka Diya' being organised to mark Modi's birthday.

"You only indulged in politics, while we worked to unite society and take people forward on the path of development. You cannot understand the meaning of the word service," Nabin said.