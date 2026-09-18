Rahul Gandhi’s Indore event faces 29-point security conditions, Congress alleges BJP pressure

BHOPAL: The Indore Police have sought details from the Congress on 29 points related to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in the city on Saturday, citing security-related recommendations of the Justice JS Verma Commission, which probed lapses in the security arrangements surrounding former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in 1991.

The details have been sought as part of security and logistical preparations for the Saturday evening event, for which the Congress has claimed that lakhs of youngsters from across Madhya Pradesh have registered.

The Justice Verma Commission was constituted by the central government on May 27, 1991, six days after Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in Tamil Nadu. It was tasked with examining whether the assassination could have been averted, whether there had been any dereliction of duty by those responsible for the former prime minister’s security, and weaknesses in the existing security system and operational practices that contributed to the tragedy. The commission was also asked to suggest preventive and corrective measures for future VIP security arrangements.

Its findings and recommendations have since formed an important part of security protocols for VIP programmes across the country.

“The Verma Commission recommendations/findings are a seminal part of the advanced security liaison (ASL), which is an elite, highly coordinated security protocol in India used to protect high-profile individuals facing severe threat levels. The ASL entails pre-visit assessments, anti-sabotage checks, multi-agency coordination and itinerary documents, irrespective of VIP’s political affiliation,” a senior Madhya Pradesh police officer told TNIE on Friday.