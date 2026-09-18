Rahul Gandhi’s Indore event faces 29-point security conditions, Congress alleges BJP pressure

BHOPAL: The Indore Police have sought details from the Congress on 29 points related to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in the city on Saturday, citing security-related recommendations of the Justice JS Verma Commission, which probed lapses in the security arrangements surrounding former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in 1991.
The details have been sought as part of security and logistical preparations for the Saturday evening event, for which the Congress has claimed that lakhs of youngsters from across Madhya Pradesh have registered.
The Justice Verma Commission was constituted by the central government on May 27, 1991, six days after Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in Tamil Nadu. It was tasked with examining whether the assassination could have been averted, whether there had been any dereliction of duty by those responsible for the former prime minister’s security, and weaknesses in the existing security system and operational practices that contributed to the tragedy. The commission was also asked to suggest preventive and corrective measures for future VIP security arrangements.
Its findings and recommendations have since formed an important part of security protocols for VIP programmes across the country.
“The Verma Commission recommendations/findings are a seminal part of the advanced security liaison (ASL), which is an elite, highly coordinated security protocol in India used to protect high-profile individuals facing severe threat levels. The ASL entails pre-visit assessments, anti-sabotage checks, multi-agency coordination and itinerary documents, irrespective of VIP’s political affiliation,” a senior Madhya Pradesh police officer told TNIE on Friday.
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, however, alleged that the police had for the first time referred to Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in the security conditions issued for a party event, and claimed that it reflected the BJP government’s intentions.
“First, the government withdrew Rahul Gandhi’s SPG security (in 2019), and now his father’s assassination is being cited while granting permission for his event. The BJP was abusing its power to obstruct the event,” Patwari said.
State BJP spokesperson Rakesh Singh Yadav rejected the allegation and accused the Congress of not providing accurate information to the police and administration about the expected turnout and other details.
According to a state Congress leader, the security conditions require organisers to deploy at least 1,500 volunteers, including a minimum of 500 women. The police have also been authorised to restrict entry if the gathering exceeds the approved capacity.
The conditions further state that organisers cannot display objectionable or provocative pictures, banners, posters or hoardings, or make inflammatory or derogatory remarks against any religion, caste, community, political organisation or non-political organisation that could hurt religious sentiments.
Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) NS Rawat said the 29-point letter had been handed over to Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari and the Advance Security Liaison (ASL) team for Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi has Z-plus security cover.
Congress MP and party chairman of the media and publicity department Pawan Khera, meanwhile, accused the Madhya Pradesh Police of “crossing all limits of shamelessness”.
“First, an attempt was made to intimidate Rahul Gandhi by referencing the tragic assassination of his father ahead of the Chhatron Ki Goonj programme for students in Indore. Now, coaching centre operators are being threatened—they are being forced to sign statements saying that the responsibility for the safety of students attending the programme will be theirs. This is not security; it is a complete chain of intimidation: first threaten Rahul Gandhi, then the organisers, and now the coaching centres and students—and call it security,” Khera posted on X.
“Ensuring the safety of every individual at any public event is the administration’s responsibility—whether they are a special guest or an ordinary person. A government that intimidates people instead of protecting them is itself announcing its own failure,” he said, while sharing a copy of the ‘Self Certificate for the Safety’ that coaching and hostel operators in Indore are required to fill out.