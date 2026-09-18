Retiring Madhya Pradesh HC judge pledges bodies to medical college, Rs 1.01cr GPF to PM CARES

BHOPAL: Making a rare humanitarian gesture, Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh has pledged his and his wife Indira Singh’s bodies for donation after death for scientific purposes.

In his farewell speech on Thursday, the day of his retirement, Justice Singh also announced that he would donate his entire GPF amount to the PM CARES Fund for nation building.

Justice Singh said the body-donation pledge was made two days before his retirement through a medical college, following an idea suggested by his wife. He said his wife also suggested donating the GPF amount to the PM CARES Fund.

“I believe that we serve the God, not only by worshipping Him, but by also taking care of all the things, big and small that God has created on this earth. Therefore, to give to the society on the principle that Apne Liye Jiye Toh Kya Jiye, my wife and I’ve pledged and registered two days before to the medical college, that after our death our bodies will be donated so that they can be used for scientific purposes,” Justice Singh said in his farewell speech.

In the same vein, he added, “As per official calculation, I would be receiving around Rs 1.01 crore from my GPF Account. I pledge to donate the entire amount to the PM CARES Fund for nation building. And this step is the beginning and not the end.”

“After retirement today (Thursday), I’ll begin a new chapter of life and will continue to work on a new platform,” he said.

Justice (Retired) Avanindra Kumar Singh and his wife Indira Singh confirmed the two decisions to local journalists in Jabalpur on Friday.

“Both of us our pensioners, rather than saving our savings for our children, it’s better to dedicate it to the cause of nation building, particularly as the PM CARES Fund is used to support emergency relief across the country. When you contribute to nation building, entire country becomes your family and takes your care,” Justice Singh said.