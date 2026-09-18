RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urges youth to follow Dharma, cautions against ‘arrogance and ego’

BHOPAL: A day before Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the mega Chhatron ki Goonj event in Indore, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday spoke against “arrogance and ego” while addressing the Yuva Dharma Sansad in the adjoining holy city of Ujjain.

In his address, the RSS chief said, “A person who acts out of ahankar (arrogance) believing that everything is under their control because of the ego, carries the misconception in mind that everything should happen according to their own will. But that is not so.”

“Man has nurtured an ego and arrogance that we are the supreme beings of creation. This is because humans possess intellect, and considering all other creatures weak, they have become the rulers of all because of their intellect. God says that protecting dharma is your duty, and you must protect dharma through your sacrifice.”

While saying it was heartening to see Gen Z discussing Dharma, Bhagwat said he was happy to be at the Yuva Dharma Sansad in Ujjain., “Thought of young people engaging with Dharma is rarely heard these days. If we talk about dharma, people say that all this is a matter for old age. The Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, and so on are scriptures to be read after retirement. But that is not so. This dharma remains, at the very least, from the beginning of existence to the end of existence. And everything proceeds according to it. Whether you believe in it or not. There are such things in the world, for example, the sun, its rising and setting are certain, it will happen that way, whether you believe it or not.”

“According to Bharat Savitri (a short, powerful hymn composed by Maharishi Ved Vyasa that captures the core moral essence and sum total of the Mahabharata), the material comforts you seek in life are attained through dharma, practice that dharma, for it alone will give you all the comforts of life and it alone will lead you toward moksha. Do not abandon dharma to fulfil any desire, out of fear, out of greed, or to save your life. Happiness and sorrow keep coming and going, dharma remains eternal,” Bhagwat said.