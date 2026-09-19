Former IPS officer booked over allegedly fake ST certificate in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Former IPS officer Raghuvir Singh Meena has been booked by the Madhya Pradesh Police vigilance unit for allegedly securing recruitment as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in 1987 using a fake Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate.

Meena, who was promoted to the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 2001, had earlier served as a government teacher as a member of the Other Backward Class (OBC), according to the investigation. He retired from the police service in 2021.

Meena, husband of former BJP MLA Mamta Meena, has been booked under IPC Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 167 (public servant intentionally framing or translating an incorrect document) and 420 (cheating). Provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, have also been invoked.

A complaint was earlier filed against Meena by Hariveer Singh Raghuvanshi, a native of Raghogarh in Guna.

Following the complaint, Meena’s caste certificate was examined by the Madhya Pradesh government’s High-Level Scrutiny Committee for Suspected Scheduled Tribe Caste Certificates in Bhopal. The committee found that the ST certificate issued in 1984 by the Regional Coordinator, Tribal Welfare, Vidisha district, was invalid.

The investigation found that before joining the police service, Meena had identified himself as an OBC candidate while serving as a government teacher in Madhya Pradesh.

He was subsequently appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police through the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission examination in 1987 and later received promotions and other service benefits.

Meena was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry in 2005 and for Meritorious Service in 2009.

The scrutiny committee also examined records relating to the issuance of the caste certificate and the role of officials involved in the process. Police are investigating whether the certificate was issued in accordance with the rules and available records.

Based on the available facts and the committee’s report, the vigilance police station at MP Police Headquarters in Bhopal registered a case against Meena on Friday under the IPC and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.