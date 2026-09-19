Seven from Odisha family, including three children, among 8 killed as car plunges into flooded drain in MP

BHOPAL: Seven members of an extended family from Odisha and the driver of their rented car died after the vehicle was swept away by a flooded drain near the famous Goddess Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda town of Madhya Pradesh’s Agar-Malwa district in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The deceased included three children aged between six and 13 years. All eight people remained trapped inside the car after it was swept into the flooded drain.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am, the drain was flooded following heavy rain near the temple, located around 180 km from state capital Bhopal.

“The family from Odisha, after offering prayers at Goddess Baglamukhi Temple, was returning to Ujjain, from where they had hired the vehicle to Nalkheda. Due to around 1.5 hours heavy rains, the drain near the temple was flooded. The driver of the rented car unable to sense the danger, possibly swerved the vehicle, plunging it into the flooded drain, after which the vehicle was lost in the drain,” Agar-Malwa district Superintendent of Police Dilip Soni told TNIE.