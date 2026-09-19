Three-year-old Botswanan female cheetah to join African big cats at MP's Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary

BHOPAL: Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary (GSWS) in western Madhya Pradesh, the second home of African cheetahs in India, will welcome a three-year-old Botswanan female cheetah on Sunday.

The cheetah, identified as CCB-2, will become the fourth African cheetah in the sanctuary on the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border after it is released into a soft-release enclosure by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Sunday.

In April 2025, South African male coalition members Prabhas and Pawak were shifted from Kuno National Park (KNP) in northern Madhya Pradesh to GSWS, making it the second Indian home for African cheetahs under Project Cheetah.

Five months later, South African female Dheera was shifted from KNP to GSWS and placed in a separate enclosure, becoming the sanctuary’s first female African cheetah.